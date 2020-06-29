All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3131 North Bancroft Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3131 North Bancroft Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

3131 North Bancroft Street

3131 North Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3131 North Bancroft Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

garage
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This awesome 3 bedroom home has a large 1 car garage for you to use. The bedrooms are large and there have been lots of updates to the home. The home has been painted outside, and inside, the carpets have been cleaned and are like new. The kitchen and bathroom have a modern feel that will make you feel right at home. Here there is quick and easy access to all stores, schools, and shopping for your family to enjoy. call today to see this Move I Ready home today. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 North Bancroft Street have any available units?
3131 North Bancroft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 North Bancroft Street have?
Some of 3131 North Bancroft Street's amenities include garage, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 North Bancroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
3131 North Bancroft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 North Bancroft Street pet-friendly?
No, 3131 North Bancroft Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3131 North Bancroft Street offer parking?
Yes, 3131 North Bancroft Street offers parking.
Does 3131 North Bancroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 North Bancroft Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 North Bancroft Street have a pool?
No, 3131 North Bancroft Street does not have a pool.
Does 3131 North Bancroft Street have accessible units?
No, 3131 North Bancroft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 North Bancroft Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 North Bancroft Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College