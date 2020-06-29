3131 North Bancroft Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This awesome 3 bedroom home has a large 1 car garage for you to use. The bedrooms are large and there have been lots of updates to the home. The home has been painted outside, and inside, the carpets have been cleaned and are like new. The kitchen and bathroom have a modern feel that will make you feel right at home. Here there is quick and easy access to all stores, schools, and shopping for your family to enjoy. call today to see this Move I Ready home today. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.