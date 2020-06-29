3128 Guilford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1288777



A coveted rental townhouse in Martindale-Brightwood! Your next home includes:



Great price on this home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Convenient location with easy access to highway and all amenities.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.