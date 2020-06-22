3122 Shellbark Drive

Amenities

PHOTOS WILL BE UPDATED SOON reflecting New Interior Paint!!! Fantastic Split Floor Plan 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home with Cathedral Ceiling, Brick Fireplace in the Wonderful Great Room and Screened Back Porch. Brand NEW Laminate Flooring in Kitchen, Great Room and Entry is easy to maintain. ALL NEW CARPET in the 3 bedrooms. Master Suite features a Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom with Ceramic Tiled Tub/Shower Combo and Floor. The 2 Additional Bedrooms share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom which has been Completely Updated with New Tub Surround, Ceramic Tile Floors, and New Vanity. Updated Lighting and Ceiling Fans Throughout. Perfect Sized Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry, Gorgeous Cabinetry and French Doors that open to the Screened Back Porch to Enjoy Wonderful Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Privacy Fenced Back Yard with a Large Mini Barn boasting a Separate Hen House Door! Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Mature Trees and a Lovely Neighborhood!



Please Note: The Kitchen will remain the beautiful rich red color. The rest of the Home will be fully painted in lovely neutral tones.



Conveniently located Close to Shopping, Dining and More! Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All it has to Offer.



Warren Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

