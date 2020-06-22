All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3122 Shellbark Drive

3122 Shellbark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3122 Shellbark Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PHOTOS WILL BE UPDATED SOON reflecting New Interior Paint!!! Fantastic Split Floor Plan 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home with Cathedral Ceiling, Brick Fireplace in the Wonderful Great Room and Screened Back Porch. Brand NEW Laminate Flooring in Kitchen, Great Room and Entry is easy to maintain. ALL NEW CARPET in the 3 bedrooms. Master Suite features a Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom with Ceramic Tiled Tub/Shower Combo and Floor. The 2 Additional Bedrooms share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom which has been Completely Updated with New Tub Surround, Ceramic Tile Floors, and New Vanity. Updated Lighting and Ceiling Fans Throughout. Perfect Sized Eat-in Kitchen with Pantry, Gorgeous Cabinetry and French Doors that open to the Screened Back Porch to Enjoy Wonderful Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Privacy Fenced Back Yard with a Large Mini Barn boasting a Separate Hen House Door! Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Openers. Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Mature Trees and a Lovely Neighborhood!

Please Note: The Kitchen will remain the beautiful rich red color. The rest of the Home will be fully painted in lovely neutral tones.

Conveniently located Close to Shopping, Dining and More! Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All it has to Offer.

Warren Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available 12/15/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 Shellbark Drive have any available units?
3122 Shellbark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 Shellbark Drive have?
Some of 3122 Shellbark Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 Shellbark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3122 Shellbark Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 Shellbark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3122 Shellbark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3122 Shellbark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3122 Shellbark Drive does offer parking.
Does 3122 Shellbark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3122 Shellbark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 Shellbark Drive have a pool?
No, 3122 Shellbark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3122 Shellbark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3122 Shellbark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 Shellbark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3122 Shellbark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
