This amazing 2 bedroom 1 bath home is Move-In Ready. This home has been remodeled and updated and has a modern look and feel. Located close to everything and just minutes away. With wood-like floors, large rear deck, large fenced backyard and a 1 car garage will make you feel proud to live here. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.