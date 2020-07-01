All apartments in Indianapolis
3113 Brandenburg Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

3113 Brandenburg Drive

3113 Brandenburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Brandenburg Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Franklin township off Southeastern and Troy minutes to I465, Downtown and more. This lovely home features fresh paint and new carpet. Lovely laminate flooring. A fully functional kitchen with stainless appliances. Large living and formal dining area, a nice family room with a woodburning fireplace. A huge master bedroom. Nice loft area upstairs. Enjoy the fully fenced in yard! Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!

Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3113 Brandenburg Drive have any available units?
3113 Brandenburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 Brandenburg Drive have?
Some of 3113 Brandenburg Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 Brandenburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3113 Brandenburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3113 Brandenburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3113 Brandenburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3113 Brandenburg Drive offer parking?
No, 3113 Brandenburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3113 Brandenburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3113 Brandenburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3113 Brandenburg Drive have a pool?
No, 3113 Brandenburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3113 Brandenburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 3113 Brandenburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3113 Brandenburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3113 Brandenburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

