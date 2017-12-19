311 North Raceway Road

Amenities
Recently remolded three bedroom one bath - 1196 square foot house. Attached one car garage with garage door opener - with deck on 8000 square foot lot with feet fenced yard. All appliances included. New range, garbage disposal, micro wave, washer, and dryer, and HVAC, new window blinds, new floors and freshly painted. Upgrades on electrical and plumbing. Police and fire department monitored security system with carbon monoxide monitoring.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/0a930392-0d67-4212-bdae-5fac879710f9?property_unit_id=be9dc2f9-6f0f-4545-b783-7569d2f818b4
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4542243)