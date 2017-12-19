All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
311 North Raceway Road
Last updated March 19 2019

311 North Raceway Road

311 N Raceway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

311 N Raceway Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Recently remolded three bedroom one bath - 1196 square foot house. Attached one car garage with garage door opener - with deck on 8000 square foot lot with feet fenced yard. All appliances included. New range, garbage disposal, micro wave, washer, and dryer, and HVAC, new window blinds, new floors and freshly painted. Upgrades on electrical and plumbing. Police and fire department monitored security system with carbon monoxide monitoring.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/0a930392-0d67-4212-bdae-5fac879710f9?property_unit_id=be9dc2f9-6f0f-4545-b783-7569d2f818b4

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4542243)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 311 North Raceway Road have any available units?
311 North Raceway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 North Raceway Road have?
Some of 311 North Raceway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 North Raceway Road currently offering any rent specials?
311 North Raceway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 North Raceway Road pet-friendly?
No, 311 North Raceway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 311 North Raceway Road offer parking?
Yes, 311 North Raceway Road offers parking.
Does 311 North Raceway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 North Raceway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 North Raceway Road have a pool?
No, 311 North Raceway Road does not have a pool.
Does 311 North Raceway Road have accessible units?
No, 311 North Raceway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 311 North Raceway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 North Raceway Road has units with dishwashers.
