All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Indianapolis, IN
3070 North LAYMAN Avenue
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3070 North LAYMAN Avenue
3070 North Layman Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3070 North Layman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Arlington Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue have any available units?
3070 North LAYMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3070 North LAYMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3070 North LAYMAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
