All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3060 Midvale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3060 Midvale Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3060 Midvale Dr

3060 Midvale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3060 Midvale Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WAYNE TOWNSHIP: Georgetown & W 30th St

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Feature includes: Eat-in-Kitchen, 1 car detach garage

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator,Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 Midvale Dr have any available units?
3060 Midvale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3060 Midvale Dr have?
Some of 3060 Midvale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 Midvale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3060 Midvale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 Midvale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3060 Midvale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3060 Midvale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3060 Midvale Dr offers parking.
Does 3060 Midvale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 Midvale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 Midvale Dr have a pool?
No, 3060 Midvale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3060 Midvale Dr have accessible units?
No, 3060 Midvale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 Midvale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 Midvale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College