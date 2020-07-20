3060 Midvale Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WAYNE TOWNSHIP: Georgetown & W 30th St



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Feature includes: Eat-in-Kitchen, 1 car detach garage



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator,Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: No



LEASE TERMS: 15 month lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy