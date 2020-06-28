3056 Brookside Pw N Drive

Amenities

This 1-bed home borders the north side of Brookside Park, 1 of the largest & most beautiful green spaces in Indy. The duplex has refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile in kitchen & bath, 11-ft foot cathedral ceilings in the living/dining rooms. There is central air & efficient gas furnace.U-Fin basement washer/dryer hook-up. 2 clothes closets, a small linen closet & plenty of kitchen cabinets provide lots of storage, in addition to the unfinished basement. Comes with monitored security system and exterior cameras. About 10 minutes from downtown, 20 blocks from the Monon, & 2 minutes to the I-70. With the park across the street to look out at every morning, you may see the occasional owl, hawk or blue heron. Room sizes are approx.