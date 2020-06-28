All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

3056 Brookside Pw N Drive

3056 Brookside Pkwy Ndr · No Longer Available
Location

3056 Brookside Pkwy Ndr, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This 1-bed home borders the north side of Brookside Park, 1 of the largest & most beautiful green spaces in Indy. The duplex has refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile in kitchen & bath, 11-ft foot cathedral ceilings in the living/dining rooms. There is central air & efficient gas furnace.U-Fin basement washer/dryer hook-up. 2 clothes closets, a small linen closet & plenty of kitchen cabinets provide lots of storage, in addition to the unfinished basement. Comes with monitored security system and exterior cameras. About 10 minutes from downtown, 20 blocks from the Monon, & 2 minutes to the I-70. With the park across the street to look out at every morning, you may see the occasional owl, hawk or blue heron. Room sizes are approx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive have any available units?
3056 Brookside Pw N Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3056 Brookside Pw N Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive offer parking?
No, 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive have a pool?
No, 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive have accessible units?
No, 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3056 Brookside Pw N Drive has units with air conditioning.
