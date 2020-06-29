3026 South Temple Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Perry Township off Troy Avenue and Temple, this home is located near highways, schools, shops and more! Home features fresh paint throughout. A lovely kitchen with stainless appliances. Nice living room/dining room combo with a woodburning fireplace. Beautifully fenced backyard with a patio and storage shed. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

