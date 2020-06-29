All apartments in Indianapolis
3026 South Temple Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 6:25 PM

3026 South Temple Avenue

3026 South Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3026 South Temple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Perry Township off Troy Avenue and Temple, this home is located near highways, schools, shops and more! Home features fresh paint throughout. A lovely kitchen with stainless appliances. Nice living room/dining room combo with a woodburning fireplace. Beautifully fenced backyard with a patio and storage shed. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 South Temple Avenue have any available units?
3026 South Temple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 South Temple Avenue have?
Some of 3026 South Temple Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 South Temple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3026 South Temple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 South Temple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 South Temple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3026 South Temple Avenue offer parking?
No, 3026 South Temple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3026 South Temple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 South Temple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 South Temple Avenue have a pool?
No, 3026 South Temple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3026 South Temple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3026 South Temple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 South Temple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 South Temple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
