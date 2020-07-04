All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2

3014 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3014 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $550
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 have any available units?
3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 offer parking?
No, 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 have a pool?
No, 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 have accessible units?
No, 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 West 10th Street Unit: 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College