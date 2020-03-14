All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3014 Colerain Drive

3014 Colerain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3014 Colerain Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Marian - Cold Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms located on the West side of Indianapolis, with close access to highway and downtown! You'll find overheard lighting in each bedroom along with spacious closets throughout. The kitchen has a gas stove, open, eat-in concept and beautiful brick divider wall. It also has a large, one car garage with access to home and back yard. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Colerain Drive have any available units?
3014 Colerain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3014 Colerain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Colerain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Colerain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3014 Colerain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3014 Colerain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3014 Colerain Drive offers parking.
Does 3014 Colerain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Colerain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Colerain Drive have a pool?
No, 3014 Colerain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Colerain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3014 Colerain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Colerain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 Colerain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 Colerain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 Colerain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
