2957 Guilford Avenue

WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!! This charming home in the Fall Creek area is a fully renovated 4BR, 1.5 BA home ready for immediate occupancy. Excellent location minutes to Indy's downtown, Broad Ripple, and Monon Trail. Home has new windows, roof, carpet, and paint, and completely remodeled kitchen with brand new set of SS appliances, cabinets, and faucets. Brand new 1/2 bathroom. New HVAC system and furnace installed, new window blinds throughout. Well maintained & newly painted covered porch for outdoor enjoyment. Come see your new home, it will not last long.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.