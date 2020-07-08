All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:15 AM

2957 Guilford Avenue

2957 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2957 Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!! This charming home in the Fall Creek area is a fully renovated 4BR, 1.5 BA home ready for immediate occupancy. Excellent location minutes to Indy's downtown, Broad Ripple, and Monon Trail. Home has new windows, roof, carpet, and paint, and completely remodeled kitchen with brand new set of SS appliances, cabinets, and faucets. Brand new 1/2 bathroom. New HVAC system and furnace installed, new window blinds throughout. Well maintained & newly painted covered porch for outdoor enjoyment. Come see your new home, it will not last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2957 Guilford Avenue have any available units?
2957 Guilford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2957 Guilford Avenue have?
Some of 2957 Guilford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2957 Guilford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2957 Guilford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 Guilford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2957 Guilford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2957 Guilford Avenue offer parking?
No, 2957 Guilford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2957 Guilford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2957 Guilford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 Guilford Avenue have a pool?
No, 2957 Guilford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2957 Guilford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2957 Guilford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 Guilford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2957 Guilford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

