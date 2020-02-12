All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM

2949 North Wallace Avenue

2949 Wallace Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2949 Wallace Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready. Looking for a great price and a great location? With almost 900 feet there is lots of room for you and your family. The kitchen and bathroom have been updated and will make you feel right at home. The range and the refrigerator will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2949 North Wallace Avenue have any available units?
2949 North Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2949 North Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 2949 North Wallace Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2949 North Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2949 North Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 North Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2949 North Wallace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2949 North Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 2949 North Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2949 North Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2949 North Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 North Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 2949 North Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2949 North Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2949 North Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 North Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2949 North Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
