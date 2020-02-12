2949 North Wallace Avenue

2949 Wallace Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready. Looking for a great price and a great location? With almost 900 feet there is lots of room for you and your family. The kitchen and bathroom have been updated and will make you feel right at home. The range and the refrigerator will be placed at the time of rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
