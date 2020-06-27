All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2927 North Delaware Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2927 North Delaware Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM

2927 North Delaware Street

2927 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2927 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**

This Newly Renovated home is near Meridian Park in the Mapleton-Fall Creek area off 30th & Delaware. Home is minutes to The Children's Museum, Downtown & I-65. This home features all new laminate flooring & carpet, fresh paint, updated bathrooms and kitchen. Formal dining room with a cute built-in bench. Large unfinished basement great for storage. Small Pets Allowed. A Must See! **Both sides of this duplex are available for rent.** Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 North Delaware Street have any available units?
2927 North Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2927 North Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
2927 North Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 North Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2927 North Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 2927 North Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 2927 North Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 2927 North Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2927 North Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 North Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 2927 North Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 2927 North Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 2927 North Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 North Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2927 North Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2927 North Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2927 North Delaware Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College