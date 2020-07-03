2901 North Delaware Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Available Now** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Historic Meridian Park. Situated perfectly between downtown and Broad Ripple! Blocks from the Children's Museum. Charming original woodwork throughout with appropriate modern updates makes you feel right at home. Washer and dryer included with unit. Lawncare included.



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. No smoking inside the property. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!