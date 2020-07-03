All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:33 AM

2901 North Delaware Street - 1

2901 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

2901 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
**Available Now** 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Historic Meridian Park. Situated perfectly between downtown and Broad Ripple! Blocks from the Children's Museum. Charming original woodwork throughout with appropriate modern updates makes you feel right at home. Washer and dryer included with unit. Lawncare included.

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets: $250/ea refundable deposit, then $25/mo. No smoking inside the property. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 have any available units?
2901 North Delaware Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 have?
Some of 2901 North Delaware Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2901 North Delaware Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 North Delaware Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

