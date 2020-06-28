2889 Eagles Crest Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This functional two story condo has been completely renovated. Both baths have new floors, vanity, toilet and tub/showers. The top floor has a large master (16x14) and double closets. Main floor bedroom has a walk-in closet. Kitchen has all new counters, stainless steel appliances, counters and floor. Some cabinets are new. There is a wood burning fireplace in Great Room. Walls and woodwork have been freshly painted. Condo has easy interstate access both at Speedway and 38th St. exit. Convenient to downtown, IU Med Center and IUPUI.