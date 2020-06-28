All apartments in Indianapolis
2889 Eagles Crest Circle
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

2889 Eagles Crest Circle

2889 Eagles Crest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2889 Eagles Crest Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This functional two story condo has been completely renovated. Both baths have new floors, vanity, toilet and tub/showers. The top floor has a large master (16x14) and double closets. Main floor bedroom has a walk-in closet. Kitchen has all new counters, stainless steel appliances, counters and floor. Some cabinets are new. There is a wood burning fireplace in Great Room. Walls and woodwork have been freshly painted. Condo has easy interstate access both at Speedway and 38th St. exit. Convenient to downtown, IU Med Center and IUPUI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2889 Eagles Crest Circle have any available units?
2889 Eagles Crest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2889 Eagles Crest Circle have?
Some of 2889 Eagles Crest Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2889 Eagles Crest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2889 Eagles Crest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2889 Eagles Crest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2889 Eagles Crest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2889 Eagles Crest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2889 Eagles Crest Circle offers parking.
Does 2889 Eagles Crest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2889 Eagles Crest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2889 Eagles Crest Circle have a pool?
No, 2889 Eagles Crest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2889 Eagles Crest Circle have accessible units?
No, 2889 Eagles Crest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2889 Eagles Crest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2889 Eagles Crest Circle has units with dishwashers.
