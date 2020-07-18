All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2845 Boulevard Pl

2845 Boulevard Place · (317) 484-8444 ext. 1
Location

2845 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2845 Boulevard Pl · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
e-payments
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
Just Renovated 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath for Rent with Basement near Fall Creek - Just Renovated 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Two-Story for Rent with Basement near Fall Creek. This Completely Remodeled home has over 1200 Sq Ft with an Unfinished Basement. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Dining Area with Large Window Seat, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Fresh Paint and New Carpet throughout, and Much More! Located on the North Side near Ivy Tech Community College and the Indianapolis Children's Museum. Minutes from Downtown, the IU Medical Complex, and Access to I-65 nearby. See it Today!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Boulevard Pl have any available units?
2845 Boulevard Pl has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 Boulevard Pl have?
Some of 2845 Boulevard Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Boulevard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Boulevard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Boulevard Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2845 Boulevard Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2845 Boulevard Pl offer parking?
No, 2845 Boulevard Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2845 Boulevard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 Boulevard Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Boulevard Pl have a pool?
No, 2845 Boulevard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2845 Boulevard Pl have accessible units?
No, 2845 Boulevard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Boulevard Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2845 Boulevard Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
