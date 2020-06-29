2838 MacPherson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Cozy 2 Bedroom Duplex - COMING SOON!!!! - This Cozy 2 bedroom is located on a quiet street close to the Children's Museum, Downtown Indianapolis and I-65. This property has a huge front porch and a large living area. Downstairs has laminate flooring and the bedrooms have carpet. Ceiling fans are throughout the unit and street parking is available. Appliances are included for this unit.



Tenant is responsibly for all utilities: gas and electrical.



$100 Key deposit and $545 Deposit REQUIRED



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING FOR THE COZY HOME AS IT WONT LAST LONG!!!



No Dogs Allowed



