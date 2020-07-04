2832 Dawson St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/359f9e80ac ---- SOUTHEAST INDIANAPOLIS: Keystone & Troy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fan, laundry hook up, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors and carpet Exterior Features Include: Partially Fenced yard (no gate), screen door APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove CENTRAL AIR: No LEASE TERMS: 18 month lease required Pets Ok … Ask about our pet policy UTILITIES: Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace Tenant Pays: All Utilities This home does not accept section 8 CONTACT: For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy