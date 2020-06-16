All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

2823 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1016 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental home in Martindale-Brightwood. Your next home includes:

Attractive 4 bedroom home on a large lot! Fresh paint throughout with modern colors! Floor plan has an open concept and a very spacious kitchen. Includes a stove and refrigerator. Check this home out today!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Carpet,Large backyard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 North Gladstone Avenue have any available units?
2823 North Gladstone Avenue has a unit available for $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 North Gladstone Avenue have?
Some of 2823 North Gladstone Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 North Gladstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2823 North Gladstone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 North Gladstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2823 North Gladstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2823 North Gladstone Avenue offer parking?
No, 2823 North Gladstone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2823 North Gladstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2823 North Gladstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 North Gladstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 2823 North Gladstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2823 North Gladstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2823 North Gladstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 North Gladstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2823 North Gladstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
