2823 North Gladstone Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental home in Martindale-Brightwood. Your next home includes:



Attractive 4 bedroom home on a large lot! Fresh paint throughout with modern colors! Floor plan has an open concept and a very spacious kitchen. Includes a stove and refrigerator. Check this home out today!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Carpet,Large backyard,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.