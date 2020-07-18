2820 Meredith Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Simplicity at its finest! Affordable living is here with walking distance to groceries and Clayton/Lasalle Park with splash pads and green space! Just 5 minutes to Irvington or Fountain Square. Freshly renovated and move-in ready. Huge shared yard makes this everything you need to call home. Must see, won't last!



Appliances to be installed- INCLUDING LAUNDRY



Tenant pays gas and electric/ flat $30 water/sewer fee.



Pets: No restrictions, $250 refundable deposit, $25/ mo / pet.

Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less of ready date, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent.

Air conditioning, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Pet Friendly