Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

2756 Maywood Road

2756 Maywood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2756 Maywood Road, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Maywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom Home w/ fenced backyard - Property Id: 135091

This 3 bed/1 bath ranch home has been fully renovated and is move-in ready. 1200+ sqft in upper levels. Easy access to I-465/70, Speedway, Downtown and more. Almost everything inside is new. Fresh paint on all walls and ceilings, all new doors and hardware. Hardwood flooring in two bedrooms and living room on the first floor. Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in Kitchen, bathroom and second floor. New lighting fixtures throughout the house. Closets for all 3 bedrooms. Huge living room with high ceilings and new chandeliers. Bathroom features new high-end vanity cabinet, faucet, new fan, and new toilet. Decorated paneling and glass block window. Eat-in kitchen features new stainless steel appliances (Range/Oven, Microwave, dishwasher,refrigerator). All-new cabinets and countertop with new sink and new garbage disposal. The exterior features huge front porch and large fenced backyard with a shed. Parking on.the side or front of the house. Unfinished basement for storage. Allow Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135091p
Property Id 135091

(RLNE5017094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 Maywood Road have any available units?
2756 Maywood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 Maywood Road have?
Some of 2756 Maywood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 Maywood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2756 Maywood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 Maywood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2756 Maywood Road is pet friendly.
Does 2756 Maywood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2756 Maywood Road offers parking.
Does 2756 Maywood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 Maywood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 Maywood Road have a pool?
No, 2756 Maywood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2756 Maywood Road have accessible units?
No, 2756 Maywood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 Maywood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 Maywood Road has units with dishwashers.
