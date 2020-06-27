2756 Maywood Road

Amenities

Fully renovated 3 Bedroom Home w/ fenced backyard - Property Id: 135091



This 3 bed/1 bath ranch home has been fully renovated and is move-in ready. 1200+ sqft in upper levels. Easy access to I-465/70, Speedway, Downtown and more. Almost everything inside is new. Fresh paint on all walls and ceilings, all new doors and hardware. Hardwood flooring in two bedrooms and living room on the first floor. Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in Kitchen, bathroom and second floor. New lighting fixtures throughout the house. Closets for all 3 bedrooms. Huge living room with high ceilings and new chandeliers. Bathroom features new high-end vanity cabinet, faucet, new fan, and new toilet. Decorated paneling and glass block window. Eat-in kitchen features new stainless steel appliances (Range/Oven, Microwave, dishwasher,refrigerator). All-new cabinets and countertop with new sink and new garbage disposal. The exterior features huge front porch and large fenced backyard with a shed. Parking on.the side or front of the house. Unfinished basement for storage. Allow Pets.

