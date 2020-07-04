2725 Palo Verde Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***PENDING APPLICANT***



Condo life awaits you. No lawn care. No snow removal. Easy living! This home offers a spacious living room with tons of natural light. Beautifully curved archway welcomes you into the master suite. The kitchen offers unimaginable space and storage, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful hardwood floors. Located close to many grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and highly rated schools.



Application:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2196602883



To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245578?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.