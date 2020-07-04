All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:59 PM

2725 Palo Verde Court

2725 Palo Verde Court · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Palo Verde Court, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***PENDING APPLICANT***

Condo life awaits you. No lawn care. No snow removal. Easy living! This home offers a spacious living room with tons of natural light. Beautifully curved archway welcomes you into the master suite. The kitchen offers unimaginable space and storage, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful hardwood floors. Located close to many grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, and highly rated schools.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2196602883

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245578?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Palo Verde Court have any available units?
2725 Palo Verde Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2725 Palo Verde Court currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Palo Verde Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Palo Verde Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Palo Verde Court is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Palo Verde Court offer parking?
No, 2725 Palo Verde Court does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Palo Verde Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Palo Verde Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Palo Verde Court have a pool?
No, 2725 Palo Verde Court does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Palo Verde Court have accessible units?
No, 2725 Palo Verde Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Palo Verde Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Palo Verde Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Palo Verde Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Palo Verde Court does not have units with air conditioning.

