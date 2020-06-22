2714 Heatherlea Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well Maintained 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Home!



Take a look at this very well maintained three bedroom one and a half bath home with kitchen, dining room and living room, laundry hook - ups . Completely fenced in backyard, your own driveway and 1 car attached garage.



Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator

Central Air: Yes



Pets: Cat, Small Dogs ONLY

Please ask about our pet policy.



Utility Information: Gas Heat, Electric Stove, Water & Sewer

Tenant Pays: All Utilities.



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.