All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2714 Heatherlea Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2714 Heatherlea Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2714 Heatherlea Court

2714 Heatherlea Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2714 Heatherlea Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Home!

Take a look at this very well maintained three bedroom one and a half bath home with kitchen, dining room and living room, laundry hook - ups . Completely fenced in backyard, your own driveway and 1 car attached garage.

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator
Central Air: Yes

Pets: Cat, Small Dogs ONLY
Please ask about our pet policy.

Utility Information: Gas Heat, Electric Stove, Water & Sewer
Tenant Pays: All Utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Heatherlea Court have any available units?
2714 Heatherlea Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Heatherlea Court have?
Some of 2714 Heatherlea Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Heatherlea Court currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Heatherlea Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Heatherlea Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Heatherlea Court is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Heatherlea Court offer parking?
Yes, 2714 Heatherlea Court does offer parking.
Does 2714 Heatherlea Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Heatherlea Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Heatherlea Court have a pool?
No, 2714 Heatherlea Court does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Heatherlea Court have accessible units?
No, 2714 Heatherlea Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Heatherlea Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Heatherlea Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College