Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Amazing Home is like NEW! Completely remodeled you will love your new space. From New paint, to New Carpet, New Bathroom, Everything is New New New. There are 2 large rooms, off street parking, and both a Large front porch and rear deck for you to enjoy with family and friends. Don't miss this great opportunity. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.