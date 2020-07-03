All apartments in Indianapolis
2622 N Dearborn St
2622 N Dearborn St

2622 North Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

2622 North Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c43b4807f ---- This home is move in ready and waiting for you and your family. It features 3 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, dining area and kitchen with fridge and range. Make sure you see this home as soon as possible. Schedule your tour today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years Hardwood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 N Dearborn St have any available units?
2622 N Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 N Dearborn St have?
Some of 2622 N Dearborn St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 N Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
2622 N Dearborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 N Dearborn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 N Dearborn St is pet friendly.
Does 2622 N Dearborn St offer parking?
No, 2622 N Dearborn St does not offer parking.
Does 2622 N Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 N Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 N Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 2622 N Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 2622 N Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 2622 N Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 N Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 N Dearborn St does not have units with dishwashers.

