All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
25 S Emerson Ave Unit C
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

25 S Emerson Ave Unit C

25 South Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a5fad0067 ---- This wonderful 2nd floor one bedroom apartment which is part of a 4 unit building is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with lovely hardwood floors. There is tons of natural light in this home and blinds are provided. The bathroom boasts a pretty tile surround in the tub area. Plenty of cabinet space and an small eat-in area in the kitchen with a pantry. Nice size living room and bedroom. Window AC provided. No Washer and Dryer Hookups. Lawn and Snow Removal Included. 1 car for off Street Parking available. Home is All Electric! Stove and Fridge included! Security deposit = $599 Utilities - tenant is responsible for electricity bill. Water and sewer is a flat fee of $30 per month and is paid in addition/along with rent each month Direction: From Washington St head south on Emerson Ave to property on east side of the road Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2nd Floor Unit All Electric. Lawn And Snow Removal Included Off Street Parking. Pets Allowed Stove Window Ac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C have any available units?
25 S Emerson Ave Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C have?
Some of 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
25 S Emerson Ave Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C offers parking.
Does 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C have a pool?
No, 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 S Emerson Ave Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College