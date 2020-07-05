25 S Emerson Ave Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a5fad0067 ---- This wonderful 2nd floor one bedroom apartment which is part of a 4 unit building is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with lovely hardwood floors. There is tons of natural light in this home and blinds are provided. The bathroom boasts a pretty tile surround in the tub area. Plenty of cabinet space and an small eat-in area in the kitchen with a pantry. Nice size living room and bedroom. Window AC provided. No Washer and Dryer Hookups. Lawn and Snow Removal Included. 1 car for off Street Parking available. Home is All Electric! Stove and Fridge included! Security deposit = $599 Utilities - tenant is responsible for electricity bill. Water and sewer is a flat fee of $30 per month and is paid in addition/along with rent each month Direction: From Washington St head south on Emerson Ave to property on east side of the road Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2nd Floor Unit All Electric. Lawn And Snow Removal Included Off Street Parking. Pets Allowed Stove Window Ac