All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 245 South Audubon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
245 South Audubon Road
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

245 South Audubon Road

245 South Audubon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 South Audubon Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The park here and the small neighborhood charm add to the reasons you will want to rent this duplex. With almost 1600 feet for you and your family to stretch out in you will love your new home. Located on Irvington Fountain Circle here you are close to shops and restaurants as well. There are lots of updates through the home including New Interior Paint and New Floors in the Kitchen and Bath...WOW!, The 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 baths you will feel right at home here. Modern kitchen and bathrooms welcome you so make sure you call to see this home today. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 South Audubon Road have any available units?
245 South Audubon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 245 South Audubon Road currently offering any rent specials?
245 South Audubon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 South Audubon Road pet-friendly?
No, 245 South Audubon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 245 South Audubon Road offer parking?
No, 245 South Audubon Road does not offer parking.
Does 245 South Audubon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 South Audubon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 South Audubon Road have a pool?
No, 245 South Audubon Road does not have a pool.
Does 245 South Audubon Road have accessible units?
No, 245 South Audubon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 245 South Audubon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 South Audubon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 South Audubon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 South Audubon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College