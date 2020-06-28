2413 N Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning Fully-Furnished Townhouse - Fall In Love With This Stunning Fully-Furnished Townhouse On A Quiet Downtown Street! Hand-Picked Finishes And Ample Space To Spread Out Make This Well-Maintained Property A Perfect Place To Call Home. The Main Floor, Ideal For Entertaining Family And Friends, Features A Bright Updated Kitchen With Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counters And A Pantry. Relax In The Fantastic Master Suite With Dual Vanities And Spa-Like Shower. 2nd Floor Laundry, Office Area, Storage, 2-Car Garage And Deck Complete With A Grill Are Some Of The Extras. Walk To Goose The Market, Koelschip, Loco, Mashcraft, Oaks, Reclamation, Shoefly & More! Central To Indy'S Urban Scene Yet Maintains A Neighborhood Feel. Welcome Home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5156933)