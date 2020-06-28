All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

2413 N Park Ave

2413 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2413 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning Fully-Furnished Townhouse - Fall In Love With This Stunning Fully-Furnished Townhouse On A Quiet Downtown Street! Hand-Picked Finishes And Ample Space To Spread Out Make This Well-Maintained Property A Perfect Place To Call Home. The Main Floor, Ideal For Entertaining Family And Friends, Features A Bright Updated Kitchen With Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counters And A Pantry. Relax In The Fantastic Master Suite With Dual Vanities And Spa-Like Shower. 2nd Floor Laundry, Office Area, Storage, 2-Car Garage And Deck Complete With A Grill Are Some Of The Extras. Walk To Goose The Market, Koelschip, Loco, Mashcraft, Oaks, Reclamation, Shoefly & More! Central To Indy'S Urban Scene Yet Maintains A Neighborhood Feel. Welcome Home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 N Park Ave have any available units?
2413 N Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 N Park Ave have?
Some of 2413 N Park Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 N Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2413 N Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 N Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2413 N Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2413 N Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2413 N Park Ave offers parking.
Does 2413 N Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 N Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 N Park Ave have a pool?
No, 2413 N Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2413 N Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 2413 N Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 N Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 N Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
