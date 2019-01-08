All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:51 PM

2362 Munn Circle

2362 Munn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2362 Munn Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Warren Township has been updated with NEW vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout! The home features a large family room with vaulted ceiling, eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook and pantry, split bedroom floorplan, and located on a cul-de-sac! Washer/dryer included. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 Munn Circle have any available units?
2362 Munn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2362 Munn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2362 Munn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 Munn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2362 Munn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2362 Munn Circle offer parking?
No, 2362 Munn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2362 Munn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2362 Munn Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 Munn Circle have a pool?
No, 2362 Munn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2362 Munn Circle have accessible units?
No, 2362 Munn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 Munn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2362 Munn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2362 Munn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2362 Munn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
