2362 Munn Circle

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Warren Township has been updated with NEW vinyl plank flooring and fresh paint throughout! The home features a large family room with vaulted ceiling, eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook and pantry, split bedroom floorplan, and located on a cul-de-sac! Washer/dryer included. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.