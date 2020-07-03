All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2345 Gradison Circle

2345 Gradison Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2345 Gradison Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Key Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Let's celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! If you're looking for a house with updates, this is the place for you! Kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath features a Jacuzzi tub & separate shower and granite countertop with double sinks. Hall bath also has lovely granite countertop. Living room has a nice fireplace and ceiling fan as well. This is a beautiful home with a comfortable feel!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Gradison Circle have any available units?
2345 Gradison Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Gradison Circle have?
Some of 2345 Gradison Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Gradison Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Gradison Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Gradison Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 Gradison Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2345 Gradison Circle offer parking?
No, 2345 Gradison Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2345 Gradison Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 Gradison Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Gradison Circle have a pool?
No, 2345 Gradison Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Gradison Circle have accessible units?
No, 2345 Gradison Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Gradison Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 Gradison Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

