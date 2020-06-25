Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2340 N Delaware St Available 05/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome Just North of Downtown Indy! - Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom town-home in Fall Creek Place! Enjoy a living room with a Tray Ceiling and hardwood floors that open into the dining room. The kitchen will be receiving stainless steel appliances! Convenient main-level laundry, basement storage, and a 1 car garage! All of this in a great location just north of downtown Indy, and within walking distance to many popular shops and restaurants!



(RLNE4808273)