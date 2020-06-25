All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

2340 N Delaware St

2340 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

2340 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2340 N Delaware St Available 05/01/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhome Just North of Downtown Indy! - Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom town-home in Fall Creek Place! Enjoy a living room with a Tray Ceiling and hardwood floors that open into the dining room. The kitchen will be receiving stainless steel appliances! Convenient main-level laundry, basement storage, and a 1 car garage! All of this in a great location just north of downtown Indy, and within walking distance to many popular shops and restaurants!

(RLNE4808273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 N Delaware St have any available units?
2340 N Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 N Delaware St have?
Some of 2340 N Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 N Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
2340 N Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 N Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 N Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 2340 N Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 2340 N Delaware St offers parking.
Does 2340 N Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 N Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 N Delaware St have a pool?
No, 2340 N Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 2340 N Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 2340 N Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 N Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 N Delaware St does not have units with dishwashers.
