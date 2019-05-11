All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:07 PM

Location

233 Parkview Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Spacious 2-story property near located off Washington and New York Strees, just minutes to Fountain Square and downtown Indianapolis. Home features large front porch, built-ins and an unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Four bedrooms upstairs with a bathroom and a main level bedroom with a bath. Large fenced-in backyard with 2-car detached garage. Electric Stove & Refrigerator will be provided. No Central A/C. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Parkview Avenue have any available units?
233 Parkview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Parkview Avenue have?
Some of 233 Parkview Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Parkview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
233 Parkview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Parkview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Parkview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 233 Parkview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 233 Parkview Avenue offers parking.
Does 233 Parkview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Parkview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Parkview Avenue have a pool?
No, 233 Parkview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 233 Parkview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 233 Parkview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Parkview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Parkview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
