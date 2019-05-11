233 Parkview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Spacious 2-story property near located off Washington and New York Strees, just minutes to Fountain Square and downtown Indianapolis. Home features large front porch, built-ins and an unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Four bedrooms upstairs with a bathroom and a main level bedroom with a bath. Large fenced-in backyard with 2-car detached garage. Electric Stove & Refrigerator will be provided. No Central A/C. Pets Negotiable!

