Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:54 PM

2310 South Lynhurst Drive

2310 South Lynhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2310 South Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park Fletcher

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Did you say you were looking for a home with plenty of space? Need a 3 car garage?? This is the home for you!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located just miles from the airport. Perfect if you are looking to live on the Westside of Indy. Two large living spaces, decorative accent fireplace. Open kitchen with newer vinyl flooring and stainless steel electric appliances. Two spacious bedrooms with super large closets, upper level with sliding glass door with access to balcony leading to downstairs back patio space. Fenced in yard. Bonus storage space / work station room attached to home. Did I mention 3 CAR GARAGE!?!?. Don't wait!! We will lease this home quickly!!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 South Lynhurst Drive have any available units?
2310 South Lynhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 South Lynhurst Drive have?
Some of 2310 South Lynhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 South Lynhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2310 South Lynhurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 South Lynhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 South Lynhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2310 South Lynhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2310 South Lynhurst Drive does offer parking.
Does 2310 South Lynhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 South Lynhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 South Lynhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2310 South Lynhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2310 South Lynhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2310 South Lynhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 South Lynhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 South Lynhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
