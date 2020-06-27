2310 Groff Ave

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an addition for the dining room, New paint and flooring throughout, this home is across the street from Centennial and Groff Park. Wayne Twnshp and IPS.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

Indianapolis Public Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."