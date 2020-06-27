All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

2310 Groff Ave

2310 Groff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Groff Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an addition for the dining room, New paint and flooring throughout, this home is across the street from Centennial and Groff Park. Wayne Twnshp and IPS.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
Indianapolis Public Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Groff Ave have any available units?
2310 Groff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2310 Groff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Groff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Groff Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Groff Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Groff Ave offer parking?
No, 2310 Groff Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Groff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Groff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Groff Ave have a pool?
No, 2310 Groff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Groff Ave have accessible units?
No, 2310 Groff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Groff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Groff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Groff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Groff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
