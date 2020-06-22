2304 Brightwell Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome, in the Highly Sought After Gated Community of Towne Park on the Northwest side of Indianapolis. Easy access to I-465, shopping and restaurants. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with some stainless steel appliances. Living room features a gas fireplace. The master suite features a walk in closet and full shower. This townhome is move in ready!! Don't miss out. TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Call 317-794-2766 or click - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/polarispropertymanagement