2304 Brightwell Place
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

2304 Brightwell Place

2304 Brightwell Place · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Brightwell Place, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome, in the Highly Sought After Gated Community of Towne Park on the Northwest side of Indianapolis. Easy access to I-465, shopping and restaurants. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with some stainless steel appliances. Living room features a gas fireplace. The master suite features a walk in closet and full shower. This townhome is move in ready!! Don't miss out. TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Call 317-794-2766 or click - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/polarispropertymanagement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Brightwell Place have any available units?
2304 Brightwell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Brightwell Place have?
Some of 2304 Brightwell Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Brightwell Place currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Brightwell Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Brightwell Place pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Brightwell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2304 Brightwell Place offer parking?
No, 2304 Brightwell Place does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Brightwell Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 Brightwell Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Brightwell Place have a pool?
Yes, 2304 Brightwell Place has a pool.
Does 2304 Brightwell Place have accessible units?
No, 2304 Brightwell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Brightwell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Brightwell Place has units with dishwashers.
