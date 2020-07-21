All apartments in Indianapolis
2219 Fairweather Drive
2219 Fairweather Drive

2219 Fairweather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Fairweather Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Fairweather Drive have any available units?
2219 Fairweather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2219 Fairweather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Fairweather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Fairweather Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Fairweather Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Fairweather Drive offer parking?
No, 2219 Fairweather Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2219 Fairweather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Fairweather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Fairweather Drive have a pool?
No, 2219 Fairweather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Fairweather Drive have accessible units?
No, 2219 Fairweather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Fairweather Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Fairweather Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Fairweather Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 Fairweather Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
