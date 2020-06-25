All apartments in Indianapolis
2215 W. Walnut St.

2215 West Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

2215 West Walnut Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

INDIANAPOLIS - Michigan and Belmont
2 bedroom 1 bath ranch with living room and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookup.

Other features include: Small covered front porch, new carpeting, Concrete pad on side and back.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NONE
CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
Pets OK ... Please ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas furnace, gas water heater, Electric dryer hook up, electric stove hook up.
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

