2215 W. Walnut St.

INDIANAPOLIS - Michigan and Belmont
2 bedroom 1 bath ranch with living room and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookup.
Other features include: Small covered front porch, new carpeting, Concrete pad on side and back.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NONE
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas furnace, gas water heater, Electric dryer hook up, electric stove hook up.
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
No Pets Allowed
