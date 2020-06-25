2215 W. Walnut St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME.

INDIANAPOLIS - Michigan and Belmont

2 bedroom 1 bath ranch with living room and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookup.



Other features include: Small covered front porch, new carpeting, Concrete pad on side and back.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NONE

CENTRAL AIR: NO



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease required

Pets OK ... Please ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Gas furnace, gas water heater, Electric dryer hook up, electric stove hook up.

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

No Pets Allowed



