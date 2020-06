Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Coming Soon! - The home is a short 15 minute drive to downtown and approximately 10 minutes to Butler University. The homes interior is very spacious and the floor-plan has a circular flow that makes it easy to navigate through living spaces. The house has large front and back yard and a deep driveway that winds around to an over-sized 2 car attached garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3976535)