220 East 29th Street - 1

220 E 29th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Historic Meridian Park. Situated perfectly between downtown and Broad Ripple! Blocks from the Children's Museum. Charming original woodwork throughout with appropriate modern updates makes you feel right at home. Property includes off-street parking. Washer and dryer are also included.
For all inquiries please EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT 815-622-5383.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
