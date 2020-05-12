All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:25 PM

220 East 29th Street - 1

220 E 29th St · No Longer Available
Location

220 E 29th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Historic Meridian Park. Situated perfectly between downtown and Broad Ripple! Blocks from the Children's Museum. Charming original woodwork throughout with appropriate modern updates makes you feel right at home. Property includes off-street parking. Washer and dryer are also included.

For all inquiries please EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT 815-622-5383.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 East 29th Street - 1 have any available units?
220 East 29th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 East 29th Street - 1 have?
Some of 220 East 29th Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 East 29th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
220 East 29th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 East 29th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 East 29th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 220 East 29th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 220 East 29th Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 220 East 29th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 East 29th Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 East 29th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 220 East 29th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 220 East 29th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 220 East 29th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 East 29th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 East 29th Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
