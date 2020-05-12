220 East 29th Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Historic Meridian Park. Situated perfectly between downtown and Broad Ripple! Blocks from the Children's Museum. Charming original woodwork throughout with appropriate modern updates makes you feel right at home. Property includes off-street parking. Washer and dryer are also included.



For all inquiries please EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT 815-622-5383.