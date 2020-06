Amenities

Enormously popular midtown location for this ground floor move-in-ready office suite. Suite B features 1,257 square feet, a large reception area, three spacious offices and a separate conference room. Custom woodwork throughout. A large kitchen area and bath. Front and back entrances to the available suite. Ample free parking. Beautiful brick building with large white pillars at the front and rear entrances; easy to tell your clients what to look for. This building really pops.