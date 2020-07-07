2153 Fairweather Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous, bright and airy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath split floor plan home features new flooring and paint throughout! The large master bedroom boasts an ensuite with garden tub and french doors that allow for back yard access! The kitchen and huge main living area are open concept. The eat-in kitchen and dining area also allow for back yard access. Separate laundry room. Lots of room to entertain in the oversized back yard, complete with large storage shed. A large 2 car, finished garage with room for additional storage! New roof!



Pets may be considered with $400 refundable deposit fee and additional $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.



No smoking



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.