Last updated May 1 2019 at 3:21 AM

2153 Fairweather Drive

2153 Fairweather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2153 Fairweather Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous, bright and airy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath split floor plan home features new flooring and paint throughout! The large master bedroom boasts an ensuite with garden tub and french doors that allow for back yard access! The kitchen and huge main living area are open concept. The eat-in kitchen and dining area also allow for back yard access. Separate laundry room. Lots of room to entertain in the oversized back yard, complete with large storage shed. A large 2 car, finished garage with room for additional storage! New roof!

Pets may be considered with $400 refundable deposit fee and additional $25 per month non-refundable pet fee.

No smoking

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 Fairweather Drive have any available units?
2153 Fairweather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2153 Fairweather Drive have?
Some of 2153 Fairweather Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2153 Fairweather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2153 Fairweather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 Fairweather Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2153 Fairweather Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2153 Fairweather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2153 Fairweather Drive offers parking.
Does 2153 Fairweather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2153 Fairweather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 Fairweather Drive have a pool?
No, 2153 Fairweather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2153 Fairweather Drive have accessible units?
No, 2153 Fairweather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 Fairweather Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2153 Fairweather Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
