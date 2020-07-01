All apartments in Indianapolis
2142 Webb Street

2142 Webb Street
Location

2142 Webb Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$250 off April Move-in!!

Deceivingly Large Two-Story Home. On The First Floor, you'll walk into your comfortable living room With LVP flooring which is easy to maintain and is highly durable. With a first floor bedroom, it could be great for a large family or someone who wants to avoid the stairs. The first floor also includes a fully remolded bathroom. Upstairs you'll find a large loft which is great for entertaining and relaxing. Spacious eat-in kitchen and tons of counter space provide great amenities for your family. Tour Today!

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2240282673

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1245774?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Webb Street have any available units?
2142 Webb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2142 Webb Street currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Webb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Webb Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 Webb Street is pet friendly.
Does 2142 Webb Street offer parking?
No, 2142 Webb Street does not offer parking.
Does 2142 Webb Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Webb Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Webb Street have a pool?
No, 2142 Webb Street does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Webb Street have accessible units?
No, 2142 Webb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Webb Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2142 Webb Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Webb Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 Webb Street does not have units with air conditioning.

