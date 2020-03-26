2126 North Fairhaven Drive

All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

2126 Fairhaven Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bathroom home!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath house is available for immediate move-in. It is located near 21st and Mitthoeffer Rd which means you will be right around the corner from stores and restaurants in the area.

The multiple windows bring in plenty of natural sunlight throughout the house. The living room and bedrooms are all a good size, but the kitchen is the star of the show. With plenty of cabinet and counter top space it is any chef's dream! Plus, we include the refrigerator and stove for you! The attached 1 car garage is the cherry on top - great for parking your car or extra storage.

We are pet friendly.

This home will go quickly! Call (248) 243-6648 and visit our website at www.MetroDetroitRentals.com to apply and view all of our available rentals!

We work with both cash as well as section 8 tenants. Bring your income verification with you, as well as any section 8 documentation you may need filled out

Please remember to bring the following items to your showing so we may quickly process your application
- 40.00 for application fee
- Your Drivers License or State ID
- Check Stubs or proof of Employment
- Section 8 or assistance Paperwork if required.

248-243-6648

(RLNE3180054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

