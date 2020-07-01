All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:50 AM

2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street

2117 Bellefontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Bellefontaine Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
This is a nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with some recent updates. The property has been well kept and is in move in condition. The Monon trial is located within 2 blocks. Downtown is located within 3 miles. Great location!!! Back available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street have any available units?
2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street have?
Some of 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street offer parking?
No, 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street does not offer parking.
Does 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street have a pool?
No, 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street have accessible units?
No, 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 BELLEFONTAINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

