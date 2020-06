Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!*** Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Wayne Township!Walk into your extra large living room. Kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All 3 bedrooms are nicely sized and the master bedroom features its own full en suite master bathroom. Large corner lot close to schools, parks, shopping and everything else you may need.