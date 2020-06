Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This great home is off of 46th & Keystone in South Broad Ripple, just steps away from Black Circle Brewing and minutes to Broad Ripple, Downtown, Arsenal Park, the Monon Trail and more. Property features gleaming hardwood floors throughout, large living room and a formal dining room. Large, detached 2-car garage provides great storage. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!

