210 E Cragmont Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit https://go.landis.com/01tv6z



3 Bedroom , 1 1/2 Bath All Brick Custom Built Ranch W/A 2 Car Garage In Perry Twp. Over A 1/2 Acre Lot. Newer Roof, 3 Seasons Sun Room, Vent Free Gas Fireplace 2 Year Old Furnace And A/C. Jacuzzi Tub W/Jets. Updated Vinyl Windows, 200 Amp Service W/A 220 Volt Plug And A Storage Barn. All Appliances Stay With The House.



(RLNE5268777)