All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2029 N Dequincy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2029 N Dequincy St
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

2029 N Dequincy St

2029 North Dequincy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2029 North Dequincy Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and updated home available now! This single-family home has tons of windows including near floor to ceiling windows in the living room. You'll have tons of natural light to enjoy the space. With 3 bedrooms and one bathroom, there is plenty of space for your family. The home has recently been updated to include near flooring, fresh paint, new cabinets and includes kitchen appliances (stove and refrigerator). A large backyard provides ample space for entertaining and for your family to play. A detached single car garage is located in the back of the home.

Application - $50/Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2193883403
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1281666?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 N Dequincy St have any available units?
2029 N Dequincy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 N Dequincy St have?
Some of 2029 N Dequincy St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 N Dequincy St currently offering any rent specials?
2029 N Dequincy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 N Dequincy St pet-friendly?
No, 2029 N Dequincy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2029 N Dequincy St offer parking?
Yes, 2029 N Dequincy St offers parking.
Does 2029 N Dequincy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 N Dequincy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 N Dequincy St have a pool?
No, 2029 N Dequincy St does not have a pool.
Does 2029 N Dequincy St have accessible units?
No, 2029 N Dequincy St does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 N Dequincy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 N Dequincy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College